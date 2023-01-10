Kohli's ton helps India win ODI opener against Sri Lanka

Captain Rohit Sharma scored 83 and Shubman Gill made 70 as India ended their innings at 373-7 after being put in to bat first.

In response, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka made an unbeaten 108 while opener Pathum Nissanka scored a solid 72, but it did not prove enough as the visitors failed to chase the big total.

The teams will next meet in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday followed by the third and final game in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Before the ODI series, India won the Twenty20 series 2-1.