    Australia collapse as Shamar Joseph inspires Windies to historic win in Brisbane

    The speedster ripped through a shellshocked Australia and helped deliver an extraordinary 8-run upset

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM

    West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph bowled through pain to rip through a shellshocked Australia on Sunday and help deliver an extraordinary eight run upset for his inexperienced side on day four of the second Test in Brisbane.

    Forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, Joseph bounced back to claim six wickets in a session and 7-68 overall to lift West Indies to their first Test win Down Under since 1997, as Australia were bowled out for 207 in pursuit of 216.

    Australia's new opener Steve Smith (91 not out) farmed the strike to protect Josh Hazlewood (0), but it was to no avail as Joseph sent the tailender's off-stump flying to register the win which sent the tourists running in celebration at the Gabba.

    Before the West Indies were dismissed for 193 in their second dig, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had courageously declared at 289-9 with his side still behind the visitors' first innings total of 311.

    Australia prevailed by 10 wickets in the first Test in Adelaide, as the series ends 1-1.

    Joseph, who had been sent to the hospital for scans, recovered sufficiently by day four to bowl over Cameron Green (42) and Travis Head, who made a king pair, in consecutive deliveries to keep West Indies' hopes alive.

    Mitchell Marsh (10) fell next, juggled between the slipsmen, and Alex Carey (2) soon had his stumps rattled as the 24-year-old's fiery afternoon rampage continued.

    Resuming from 33 overnight, Smith continued to accumulate while Starc opted for aggression, blasting a 14-ball 21 before presenting debutant Kevin Sinclair at backward point his third catch for the game.

    Cummins, caught-behind, added two before becoming Joseph's sixth victim in a lionhearted 11 over spell which reduced the hosts to 187-8 at the major break.

    Alzarri Joseph (2-62) captured Nathan Lyon's (9) bottom-edge one ball after spilling a caught-and-bowled chance to have Australia nine down and trailing by 21, forcing Smith to up the ante by scooping a six over fine leg but in the end the hosts, sensationally, fell just short.

    The final margin embodies an enthralling contest in which both sides experienced periods of ascendancy, however the West Indies, who fielded four debutantes in the series, had to overcome their share of bad luck.

    With Australia reeling at 72-5 in their first innings, Shamar Joseph fired a full ball through Carey, on eight of an eventual 65, only to have the heavier light-up bails stay within the grooves.

    Further misfortune befell Joseph, who lit up the first Test in with a debut five wicket haul and handy runs from number 11, when his Starc-induced injury prevented him from extending the lead, and later bowling, at the end of day three.

