India could not exploit perfect conditions in first innings, says coach Dravid

India's failure to make the most of perfect batting conditions in their first innings cost them the opening Test against England, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday.

India posted 436 replying to England's first-innings total of 246 for a sizeable first-innings lead of 190 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

England rode player-of-the-match Ollie Pope's epic 196 to post 420, setting India a tricky target of 231 on a turning track.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley claimed 7-62 to bowl out India for 202 and help England to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.