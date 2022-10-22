Stokes criticises 'stupid' boundary markers after Topley injury

"We're all just absolutely gutted for him that he's missed out ... because he would have been one of the first names on the team sheet."

But England captain Jos Buttler played down the issue, saying that it was an accident.

"I don't think it is a big issue," Buttler said. "People used to play in the past with no boundary rope and used to run into a fence."

The International Cricket Council did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

England, T20 World Cup champions in 2010, will open their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth later on Saturday.