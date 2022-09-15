    বাংলা

    West Indies recall Lewis for T20 World Cup, Russell and Narine left out

    The Caribbean side included uncapped allrounders Cariah and Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Pooran

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 01:25 PM

    West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of their 15-man squad.

    The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

    West Indies included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Nicholas Pooran with Rovman Powell as his deputy.

    A hard-hitting batter down the order and a useful seamer, Russell is one of the world's most sought-after players in domestic T20 leagues but chief selector Desmond Haynes said he was not convinced by the 34-year-old's form.

    "We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year," Haynes said on the sidelines of a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match on Wednesday.

    "We're still not convinced, he's not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition (CPL). I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we've decided to just move on, and look for someone who's in form, and doing well in the T20 format."

    Haynes said skipper Pooran had reached out to Narine but added, "... I'm not too sure he wants to play."

    Narine, who also plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world, last played for West Indies in 2019.

    There was also no place for all-rounder Fabian Allen.

    "We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," said Haynes.

    "In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well."

    Twice champions West Indies play Australia in a two-match series in the run-up to the World Cup before taking on Scotland in their opener on Oct. 17.

    Squad:

    Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

    T20 World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out
    McCullum helped me overcome fear of getting out: Pope
    Playing in the number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers
    England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup
    Hussey, Saker England consultants for T20 World Cup
    They will alongside head coach Matthew Mott in the showpiece event
    Australia have ready replacements for T20 skipper Finch: Hazlewood
    Australia have ready replacements for Finch: Hazlewood
    Under pressure without form with the bat, Finch's place in the team is under scrutiny ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence on home soil
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England's Ashes squad - McCullum
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England’s Ashes squad: McCullum
    Mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April before bringing McCullum in

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher