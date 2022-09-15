West Indies recall Lewis for T20 World Cup, Russell and Narine left out

West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of their 15-man squad.

The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

West Indies included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Nicholas Pooran with Rovman Powell as his deputy.