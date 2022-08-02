Former Black Cap quick Davis comes out as gay

Former test pace bowler Heath Davis has become the first male New Zealand international cricketer to come out as gay, still a rarity in the professional game.

Davis, now 50 and living in Australia, played five tests and 11 one-day internationals from 1994 to 1997 as well as enjoying a lengthy domestic career as a quick but erratic fast bowler.

"I felt there was this part of my life that I was hiding," he said in an interview with online magazine The Spinoff.

"There was a lot of that, just keeping your personal life separate. It was lonely ... I was repressing it, I wasn't living a gay life."