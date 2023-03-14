Warner still in Australia's plans for WTC final against India

David Warner is still in Australia's plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June after the batsman recovered from concussion and an elbow injury, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Warner flew back to Australia from India last month after suffering a fractured elbow and a head injury in the second Test of the four-match series, which the hosts won 2-1.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, the 36-year-old has struggled in recent Tests and there has been speculation in Australian media that he might retire after the WTC final, which starts on June 7 at The Oval.