India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win series 2-0

    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 06:07 AM

    India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the low-scoring second test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Mirpur on Sunday.

    Chasing 145 for victory on a turning track with variable bounce, India overcame a batting collapse to reach the target in the first session on the penultimate day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

    Ravichandran Ashwin topscored for India with an unbeaten 42, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (5-63) was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

    Having suffered a top order meltdown on Saturday, India resumed on 45-4 needing 100 runs to sweep the series and boost their chances of making the final of the World Test Championship.

    They slumped to 74-7 before Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined in an unbroken 71-run partnership to maintain India's unbeaten test record against Bangladesh.

    Ashwin, dropped on one by Mominul Haque at short leg, hit Mehidy for successive boundaries to seal India's nervy win.

    Ashwin, who also claimed a match haul of six wickets, was adjudged player-of-the-match.

    India's Cheteshwar Pujara bagged the player-of-the-series award for being the leading scorer of the series.

    Bangladesh won 2-1 in the preceding one-day international series between the neighbours.

