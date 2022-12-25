India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win series 2-0

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the low-scoring second test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing 145 for victory on a turning track with variable bounce, India overcame a batting collapse to reach the target in the first session on the penultimate day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin topscored for India with an unbeaten 42, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (5-63) was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.