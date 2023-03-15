Bangladesh cricketers call for bigger bonus after historic series win over England

National cricketers have asked Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan for additional bonus after a clinical 3-0 sweep of world champions England in the T20 series.

Hassan said the board would meet their demands for this “special” achievement.

The Tigers, who had been stumbling their way through the shortest format, handed the limited-overs kings a 16-run defeat in Mirpur on Tuesday to stun the cricketing world.

Before the series, England were the only team who did not lose a series to Bangladesh in any format. It was England’s second bitter 3-0 rout in a T20 series after losing against Australia in 2014.