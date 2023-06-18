England bowl out Australia for 386 after Khawaja falls

Australian Usman Khawaja's mammoth innings came to an end when he was bowled for 141 by Ollie Robinson before lunch on day three of the first Ashes Test on Sunday, as the tourists just failed to surpass England's first-innings total of 393.

Australia, who resumed on 311 for five on a warm, overcast morning at Edgbaston, lost both settled batters Khawaja and Alex Carey before three more wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors ended on 386 - seven runs short of their target.

Khawaja played with great composure for most of his knock, showcasing his experience as he picked off the singles and kept the ship steady.

However, as England captain Ben Stokes piled on the pressure with an aggressive field placement comprised of six catchers, Khawaja took the bait, charging down the wicket before Robinson's inch-perfect yorker uprooted his off-stump.