Kolkata sign England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib void

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England opener Jason Roy for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Wednesday, to bolster their batting lineup weakened by the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan.

Kolkata captain Iyer has been ruled out of entire IPL with a lower back injury which would require surgery and keep him out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June as well.

All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off test against Ireland in Mirpur, has also conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments.