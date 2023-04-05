    বাংলা

    Kolkata sign England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib void

    All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Ireland in , conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 11:34 AM

    Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England opener Jason Roy for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Wednesday, to bolster their batting lineup weakened by the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan.

    Kolkata captain Iyer has been ruled out of entire IPL with a lower back injury which would require surgery and keep him out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June as well.

    All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off test against Ireland in Mirpur, has also conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments.

    Kolkata spent $341,671 to buy Roy, who played the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL organisers said in a statement.

    Playing for Quetta Gladiators, Roy smashed an unbeaten 145 off 63 balls in a Pakistan Super League match against Peshawar Zalmi last month.

    IPL champions Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka to replace New Zealander Kane Williamson, who returned home after a knee injury ended his campaign.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Second ODI - Bangladesh v England - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 3, 2023 England's Jason Roy celebrates after reaching his century.
    Roy inspires England to series win over Tigers
    Bangladesh concede their first bilateral ODI series home defeat since 2016-17
    Roy century powers England to massive 326 against Bangladesh in second ODI
    Tigers chase massive 327 to keep series alive
    England put up a fine show with the bat to threaten Bangladesh’s superb home record
    Shakib shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series
    Shakib shines to stop England sweep
    He becomes the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 ODI wickets
    Cricket - Third ODI - Bangladesh v England - ZAC Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh - Mar 6, 2023. England celebrate winning the series with the trophy.
    Buttler happy could tinker with team in final ODI vs Bangladesh
    The captain made changes in the team for Monday's match as 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made his white-ball debut, while Sam Curran was promoted in the batting order

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain