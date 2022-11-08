    বাংলা

    Australia's T20 side needs overhaul after World Cup failure - Hayden

    Australia's title defence wilted at the Super 12 stage with Aaron Finch's team missing out on the semi-finals

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM

    Australia selectors have always been ruthless when it comes to shaking up squads for major tournaments and the Twenty20 side is primed for an overhaul following their exit from the World Cup on home soil, former opener Matthew Hayden said on Tuesday.

    Australia's title defence wilted at the Super 12 stage with Aaron Finch's team missing out on the semi-finals after finishing behind New Zealand and England in Group 1.

    Hayden said selectors needed to make tough decisions, like they did with the one-day squad ahead of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

    "There has to be some freshness," Hayden, who is working as batting consultant with the Pakistan team, told a news conference.

    "One of the great strengths of Australian cricket has been its ability to be able to recognise when to make that gear change into a different playing roster.

    "A little bit like Mark Waugh giving way to someone like myself after World Cup campaigns, it's always been quite ruthless in preparing for the next World Cup."

    Australia's 15-man squad contained nine players in their 30s, with both Finch (35) and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (34) unlikely to be around for the next T20 World Cup co-hosted by West Indies and the United States in 2024.

    "Certainly from an Australian cricket point of view, there has to be planning heading towards World Cups," Hayden said.

    "They're the premium events. They're the events that everyone across the world plans for and Australia, unfortunately, just didn't get it right."

    T20 World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Gunathilaka was charged with sexual assault while in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup and was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday.
    SL board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident
    After receiving the panel's report, the SLC will take "stern disciplinary action" against any player or official found guilty
    If Pakistan will be looking to ride the momentum of their great escape from the group, New Zealand will be relying on a tried and tested philosophy.
    New Zealand, Pakistan clash in contrasting campaigns
    The Black Caps reached a fifth successive white-ball World Cup semi-final as group winners
    England Practice Sessions - ODI Series - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 21, 2022 England's Moeen Ali during practice Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
    England need more silverware for greatness: Moeen
    The allrounder reminds England that they’ve won just one T20 World Cup
    Former Captain Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to drop to number three to consolidate the batting order.
    Afridi calls on Babar to move down the batting order
    A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher