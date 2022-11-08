Australia's T20 side needs overhaul after World Cup failure - Hayden

Australia selectors have always been ruthless when it comes to shaking up squads for major tournaments and the Twenty20 side is primed for an overhaul following their exit from the World Cup on home soil, former opener Matthew Hayden said on Tuesday.

Australia's title defence wilted at the Super 12 stage with Aaron Finch's team missing out on the semi-finals after finishing behind New Zealand and England in Group 1.

Hayden said selectors needed to make tough decisions, like they did with the one-day squad ahead of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

"There has to be some freshness," Hayden, who is working as batting consultant with the Pakistan team, told a news conference.