South Africa keen to shed choker's tag against powerhouse Australia

South Africa sense an opportunity to finally get rid of the choker's tag but the onerous task entails getting the better of the most successful team in the history of 50-overs World Cup, Australia, in Thursday's semi-final in Kolkata.

"Hurt by a combination of bad luck and nerves in the business end of showpiece event, South Africa are pitted against a powerhouse who thrive in those big moments as Australia have demonstrated with five titles.

The Proteas need to be in control of their nerves to be in control of their destiny, and barring the batting meltdown against India, they have looked formidable finishing second in the group stage behind the hosts.

There is plenty of firepower in their top order and Australia got their fingers burnt when Quinton de Kock's rapid hundred secured the Proteas' comprehensive victory in a group match in Lucknow.

South Africa, who have never progressed beyond the last four, are fretting over the availability of skipper Temba Bavuma, who is nursing a hamstring strain.