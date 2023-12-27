    বাংলা

    Elgar century sees South Africa to 11-run lead over India

    He plays one of the best innings of his long career as he scores an emotive 140

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 04:49 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 04:49 PM

    An unbeaten century from veteran Dean Elgar and fifty on debut from David Bedingham allowed South Africa to take an 11-run lead with five wickets in hand over India when bad light ended play on the second day of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday. 

    The 36-year-old Elgar is retiring from international cricket after the two-Test series but played one of the best innings of his long career as he scored an emotive 140 not out to help the hosts to 256-5 in reply to India’s first innings total of 245. 

    He will resume on Thursday with Marcio Jansen, who has three, with South Africa seeking to build a substantive lead. 

    Elgar, who took over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring fielding on Tuesday, played some unusually flamboyant front foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers. 

    He scored a 14th test century but his first at Centurion, which is his home ground. 

    Elgar brought up his ton in 140 balls and featured in two important partnerships -- first 93 runs for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation, and then 131 with Bedingham for the fourth wicket.

    The 29-year-old Bedingham looked assured and confident on debut as he scored 56 before being bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who finished the day with figures of 2-63. 

    Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets, squaring up De Zorzi (28) and forcing a thick edge to third slip and then bowling Keegan Petersen for two. 

    Siraj had taken the first wicket of the innings when Aiden Markram went cheaply for five in the fourth over of South Africa’s knock. 

    Earlier, KL Rahul completed his century before India were dismissed for 245 in their first innings, moving on from 208-8 overnight with play commencing 25 minutes late because of light drizzle. 

    Rahul, who was 70 not out at the start, went to an eighth test ton in spectacular fashion, hammering a six into the crowd as the tourists added 37 runs to their first day score before being bowled out.

    He had provided stout resistance on the opening day on Tuesday as South Africa threatened to dismiss India cheaply but were let down by spilt catches and inconsistent bowling. 

    Rahul came out again on Wednesday with the same aggressive intent and put away the bad balls to reach his century before being the last man dismissed as Nandre Burger bowled him for 101 off 137 balls. 

    Burger finished with 3-50 on his debut with Kagiso Rabada the pick of the home bowlers with 5-59. 

    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 26, 2023 India's KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj walk off the field as rain stops play
    Rahul holds firm for India
    Rahul was unbeaten on 70 when poor visibility and showers halted proceedings around 80 minutes before the scheduled close
    Cricket - Third One Day International - South Africa v India - Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa – Dec 21, 2023 India's Avesh Khan and KL Rahul celebrate winning their match against South Africa REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Rahul could keep for India in first Test against S Africa
    Rahul has been keeper for India numerous times in white-ball cricket, but never in the longest format of the game
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 18, 2023 India's Ishan Kishan during practice
    Kishan released ahead of S Africa Tests
    The wicketkeeper batsman has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    South Africa rest Bavuma for India series
    Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India