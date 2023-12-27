Elgar century sees South Africa to 11-run lead over India

An unbeaten century from veteran Dean Elgar and fifty on debut from David Bedingham allowed South Africa to take an 11-run lead with five wickets in hand over India when bad light ended play on the second day of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Elgar is retiring from international cricket after the two-Test series but played one of the best innings of his long career as he scored an emotive 140 not out to help the hosts to 256-5 in reply to India’s first innings total of 245.

He will resume on Thursday with Marcio Jansen, who has three, with South Africa seeking to build a substantive lead.

Elgar, who took over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring fielding on Tuesday, played some unusually flamboyant front foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers.

He scored a 14th test century but his first at Centurion, which is his home ground.

Elgar brought up his ton in 140 balls and featured in two important partnerships -- first 93 runs for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation, and then 131 with Bedingham for the fourth wicket.