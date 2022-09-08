Zampa spins Australia to big win and series victory over NZ

Australia legspinner Adam Zampa picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in one-day internationals to help the hosts defeat New Zealand by 113 runs in a low-scoring second match in Cairns and bag the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy with a game to spare.

Defending only 196, the Australian attack kept New Zealand batters under a tight leash with great line and length in helpful conditions for bowling, eventually skittling the visitors out for just 82 in 33 overs.

The early damage to New Zealand was caused by seamer Sean Abbott, who came into the side after all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out due to the cramps he suffered during his match-winning effort in the first ODI.