Rahane comes back from Test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane came agonisingly close to marking his return from Test wilderness with a century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Friday.

While he missed crossing three figures by 11 runs - his knock proved to be the standout performance in an otherwise forgettable Indian innings where only three batsmen scored more than 15 runs.

If India manage to stave off defeat in a match where the world's top ranked team have been outplayed by Australia with both bat and ball, it will be largely down to the contribution of a man who until recently had been considered to be surplus to India's requirements.

Since making his last Test appearance 18 months ago, former Indian vice-captain Rahane fell out of favour with the selectors and only made the WTC cut due to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being sidelined due to injuries.