Jayawardene steps down as coach, gets bigger role at IPL's Mumbai Indians

Mahela Jayawardene will step down as Mumbai Indians head coach and take on a bigger role at the franchise due to its increasing international presence, the Indian Premier League side said on Wednesday.

Mumbai's owners recently purchased teams in the International League T20 based in the United Arab Emirates, and the Cape Town side in a new league in South Africa.

Former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene will become global head of performance, Mumbai said in a statement.

"With the expansion of MI #OneFamily which now includes MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians, the team management recognised the need for a central team," the team said.