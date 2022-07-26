Karunaratne bats through pain, Sri Lanka lead swells in Galle

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne batted through pain to help the hosts stretch their overall lead to 323 runs and boost their chances of a series-levelling victory in the second test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The hosts were 176-5 when bad light stopped play on day three with Karunaratne on 27 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 30.

Having conceded a lead of 147, Pakistan claimed four wickets in the second session but the 59-run stand between Karunaratne and de Silva put Sri Lanka in a strong position.