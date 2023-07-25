Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep

India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.

The tourists, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica, looked well-placed to push for victory after setting West Indies a 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.