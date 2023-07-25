    বাংলা

    Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep

    Persistent rain kept the covers on the pitch for the whole of the fifth day, leaving India with a 1-0 Test series win

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 03:29 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 03:29 AM

    India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.

    The tourists, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica, looked well-placed to push for victory after setting West Indies a 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.

    Persistent rain in the capital of Trinidad & Tobago kept the covers on the pitch for the whole of the fifth day, however, leaving India with only a 1-0 series win.

    India paceman Mohammed Siraj was named Man of the Match for his 5-60 in West Indies first innings and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took series honours for his 15 wickets over two Tests and half century in his one innings.

    The teams next face off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: BCCI/Twitter
    West Indies dig deep to frustrate India on rain-hit third day
    Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder remain at the crease as they bid to eke out a draw after losing the opener of the two-match series
    Shubman Gill
    India back Gill to shine at new number three slot
    Former Test player Rathour said Gill was the "future" of Indian cricket, highlighting the right-hander's prolific run of form
    Dozens of wooden boats used by migrants to reach the Canary Islands are seen at the Port of Arinaga, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 7, 2022. Picture taken June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
    300 migrants missing at sea near Canary Islands
    Two boats, one carrying about 65 people and the other with between 50 and 60 on board, have been missing for 15 days since they left Senegal to try to reach Spain
    2018 Asian Para Games - Team Singapore - Cycling - Women's B 1km Time Trail - Heats - Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta, Indonesia - Oct 13, 2018 - Singapore's Emily Lee Seok Bee and her pilot, Sarah Tan Hui Zhe in action.
    India confirm men, women teams will compete in Asian Games
    With India gearing up for the 50-overs home World Cup later this year, they would field a second-string men's team in the Asian Games

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen