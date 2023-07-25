India skipper Hamanpreet Kaur suspended for code breaches in Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss two international matches and be fined 75 percent of her match fee following two breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old also received three demerit points on her disciplinary record after she expressed frustration over her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat during the third match of the Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.