Rizwan unhappy with number five slot in Pakistan order

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan said he is not happy with being pushed down the order to number five for the first two One-Day Internationals against New Zealand and the wicketkeeper-batsman wants to move back up a slot.

The 30-year-old has made the number four slot his own since 2019, scoring both his ODI hundreds at that position, but Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique have been given the place in the opening two games of the five-match series.

While Rizwan has excelled in the finisher's role at five, helping his team win both games, he said he did not want to stay there.

"If you ask me honestly, I am not happy batting at number five (in ODIs), because I want to bat at number four," he told a news conference on Monday.