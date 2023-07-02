    বাংলা

    I'd do it again and again, says brave Lyon after one-legged cameo

    While playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon looked like a sitting duck as he fended off some hostile bowling

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 03:33 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 03:33 AM

    Nathan Lyon added his name to Lord's folklore with a courageous batting cameo in the face of a brutal barrage of bouncers despite barely being able to walk on Saturday.

    Australian off-spinner Lyon's Ashes series looked over when he sustained a serious calf injury while fielding on Thursday.

    But he surprised virtually everyone in the ground when he hobbled out to bat at number 11 as his side looked to add more runs to their lead over England.

    What followed was one of the most bizarre innings ever seen at the famous old ground.

    Batting in partnership with fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Lyon, playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, looked like a sitting duck as he fended off some hostile bowling.

    Remarkably, despite being on one leg, he played some cultured shots but was unable to run between the wickets -- meaning he and Starc's only option to add to the score was to try and hit boundaries.

    At one point Starc was denied a six by a stupendous piece of fielding on the boundary by England substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed, and in the confusion Lyon somehow managed to hop between the wickets to complete a single before collapsing in a heap.

    In the end Lyon faced 13 balls, scoring a boundary and sharing in a partnership of 15, including a booming Starc six, that allowed Australia to set England a formidable 371 victory target -- 12 more than the a Ben Stokes-inspired England successfully chased in 2019 at Headingley.

    In true Aussie fashion, Lyon said he had no hesitation in taking one for the team.

    "I wanted to bat. It was my call," Lyon said. "I knew the risks but I'd do anything for this team and you never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series.

    "I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. If it was tomorrow I'd do it again, and again and again and again."

    Lyon, 35, said he had exchanged a few words with England bowler James Anderson before shuffling out to the square.

    "He asked me am I stupid," Lyon said. "And I said yes."

    Lyon's exploits certainly inspired Starc and captain Pat Cummings who between them reduced England to 45-4 before the hosts closed on 114-4, needing 257 runs for victory on day five.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - June 29, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith in action as he bowls
    Smith rues Lyon injury
    Nathan Lyon pulled up when running in to attempt a catch in the second Ashes Test and appeared to have strained his right calf
    Cricket - England Practice Session - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - May 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during practice.
    Hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about': Stokes
    The 32-year-old has had knee trouble for some time now, restricting his seam bowling in Test matches
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2023 England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century with Ollie Pope
    Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland
    Playing his first Test on home soil, Ben Duckett surpassed Australia great Don Bradman's record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord's
    Cricket - England Practice Session - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - May 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during practice.
    Stokes issues fitness boost
    Stokes continued to be troubled by niggling injuries and managed to bowl only one over for in the IPL this year

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps