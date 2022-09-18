England's Broad not looking too far ahead

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad said he is solely focused on maintaining his fitness and being in top physical condition for the rest of his England career, adding that he is not looking too far ahead to next year's Ashes series against Australia.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the England squad under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, helped the team win six of their seven Tests this summer by taking 29 wickets.

Earlier this week, McCullum said Broad will be part of the England squad for next year's Ashes, along with James Anderson, 40.