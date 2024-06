Bangladesh once again lose composure for what could have been a huge win

Bangladesh have lost their second T20 World Cup match to South Africa by just 4 runs in a low-scoring nailbiter thanks to a brilliant 18th over from Kagiso Rabada who removed danger man Towhid Hridoy.

The Tigers could manage 109 for 7 in reply to South Africa’s below-par 113 for 6 in Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday.