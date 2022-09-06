Bavuma back to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has recovered from injury and will take charge of the team for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

He has made a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20 series against India in June, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday as they named the 15-player squad and three travelling reserves for the tournament in October and November.

Rassie van der Dussen, however, has been ruled out after requiring surgery to fix a fracture of his left index finger, sustained during the second test against England last week.