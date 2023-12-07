Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh v NZ Test in Mirpur

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Umpires waited until 2 pm before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55-5 as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday.