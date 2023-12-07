    বাংলা

    Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh v NZ Test in Mirpur

    Umpires waited until 2 pm before deciding play would not be possible

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 12:17 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 12:17 PM

    Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

    Umpires waited until 2 pm before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

    Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55-5 as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday.

    Daryl Mitchell (12) and Glenn Phillips (five) will have a massive rebuilding job ahead of them when play resumes on Friday with better weather forecast for the remainder of the match.

    New Zealand trail by 117 runs and their frontline batters have looked all at sea against Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack on a turning track.

    A depleted Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the opening Test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mehidy, Taijul turn the screws on NZ after Tigers fold for 172
    Mehidy, Taijul pile pressure on NZ after Tigers 172 all out
    New Zealand were 55 for 5 in their first innings after bowling Bangladesh out for a measly 172 on the opening day
    Taijul spins Bangladesh to first home Test win against New Zealand
    Taijul spins Tigers to victory against New Zealand
    The southpaw's 10-wicket haul in Sylhet sealed a 150-run win for Bangladesh
    Taijul 4-for puts Bangladesh in command as NZ crumble on Day 4
    Taijul shines again as Tigers smell victory
    Bangladesh need three more wickets on the final day to secure a memorable victory against New Zealand
    Shanto ton stretches Bangladesh's lead past 200 against New Zealand in Sylhet
    Shanto ton sends Tigers lead past 200
    Shanto became the first Bangladeshi batsman to hit a century on captaincy debut

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron