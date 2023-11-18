Australia plot ways to silence big, hostile Indian crowd in final

It was not known if Pat Cummins was searching 'How to silence a big, partisan crowd' as the Australia captain entered the press conference room fiddling with his phone but he conceded that was pretty much the plan for the World Cup final against India.

As if India's formidable batting lineup and fiery bowling attack were not handful enough, Australia will also have to deal with boisterous Indian fans, who will be egging on Rohit Sharma and his team on Sunday.

Not a single seat in the 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to stay unoccupied when five-time champions Australia clash with an India side who are unbeaten in the tournament.

Cummins said the best way to overcome a challenge like that was to embrace it.