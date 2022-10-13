Shakib one of few bright spots for Bangladesh ahead of World Cup

Bangladesh head to the T20 World Cup mired in a poor run of results after Thursday's defeat by Pakistan left them without a win from four tri-series matches in New Zealand, but their mood will be lifted by the form of captain Shakib Al Hasan.

New Zealand and Pakistan had already booked their spot in Friday's final but Bangladesh had been hoping for a confidence boosting win before crossing the Tasman Sea for their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Shakib notched his second straight half-century with a confident knock of 68 and with Litton Das, who top scored with 69, powered Bangladesh to 173-6 in Christchurch.