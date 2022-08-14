    বাংলা

    Hat-trick hero King banishes Birmingham agony in Manchester

    The legspinner claims four wickets to fire Trent Rockets to a 43=run win over Manchester Originals

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2022, 12:18 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 12:18 PM

    Australia's Alana King claimed the first hat-trick in the history of women's competition at The Hundred on Saturday, a fortnight after the feat narrowly eluded her in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

    The leg-spinner claimed 4-15 to fire Trent Rockets to a 43-run victory against Manchester Originals who, chasing 120 for victory, were bundled out for 76.

    King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in successive deliveries to claim a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

    The 26-year-old paid tribute to her idol and deceased Australia spin great Shane Warne after her stellar debut in the 100-ball competition.

    "I hope he's looking down and pretty proud that I've spun a few today, it's just a special place Old Trafford and I'm glad I could take some poles here," said King.

    She was part of the Australia team who won the gold medal when women's Twenty20 made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

    In the July 31 match again Barbados, King dismissed Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell in successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick when captain Meg Lanning dropped Keila Elliott at slip in the next one.

    "I'll have nightmares," Lanning said after that match. "I wanted to dig a hole and jump in it as quick as I could."

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa seamer Olivier out of England Test series
    Olivier out of England Tests
    The South African fast bowler injured his hamstring in a warm-up game
    Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut
    Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut
    Sears, who has played six Twenty20 Internationals, will join the New Zealand squad in Jamaica
    Shakib accepted he was wrong and promised never to repeat it, says Jalal Yunus
    Shakib realised his mistake: BCB
    BCB’s leniency towards Shakib stems from his brilliance in the field
    MI Emirates sign Pollard and Boult for UAE T20 league
    MI Emirates sign Pollard, Boult for UAE T20 league
    Boult is among the 14 overseas players directly signed by the franchise

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher