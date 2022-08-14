Hat-trick hero King banishes Birmingham agony in Manchester

Australia's Alana King claimed the first hat-trick in the history of women's competition at The Hundred on Saturday, a fortnight after the feat narrowly eluded her in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The leg-spinner claimed 4-15 to fire Trent Rockets to a 43-run victory against Manchester Originals who, chasing 120 for victory, were bundled out for 76.

King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in successive deliveries to claim a hat-trick at Old Trafford.