Bangladesh blown away by New Zealand in T20 WC tune-up

A subpar outing with the bat consigned Bangladesh to a comprehensive defeat against New Zealand in their second match of the tune-up tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Chasing 138 for the win, a scintillating half-century by Devon Conway powered the Kiwis over the finish line with 8 wickets to spare at Christchurch on Sunday.
Bangladesh made three changes to the side that lost to Pakistan on Friday, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan returning to the fold. But it did little to alleviate the Tigers' batting woes as they struggled to cope with the New Zealand attack, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.
Put into bat first, the visitors lost opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second over to Southee. Fellow opener Najmul Hossain Shanto topscored for Bangladesh with 33, but he, too, found runs hard to come by before falling to legspinner Ish Sodhi.
Litton Das (15) and Afif Hossain (24) looked to steady the ship for the Tigers but they failed to convert their starts into decent scores as Boult, Sodhi and Michael Bracewell ripped through the middle order.
Shakib (16) also fell cheaply to Southee before a late flourish from wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (25 off 12) propelled the score to 137 at the end of 20 overs. For the hosts, Boult, Southee, and spinners Sodhi and Bracewell grabbed two wickets apiece to set up a comfortable chase for the batsmen.
Despite an early breakthrough from seamer Shoriful Islam, dismissing opener Finn Allen in the fourth over, Bangladesh never threatened to derail the Kiwis' chase, with Conway (70 off 51) and skipper Kane Williamson (30 off 29) dictated the play.
Williamson was eventually sent packing by Hasan Mahmud, but Glenn Phillips struck two sixes on the trot in the 18th over to seal the win.