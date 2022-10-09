Bangladesh blown away by New Zealand in T20 WC tune-up

A subpar outing with the bat consigned Bangladesh to a comprehensive defeat against New Zealand in their second match of the tune-up tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Chasing 138 for the win, a scintillating half-century by Devon Conway powered the Kiwis over the finish line with 8 wickets to spare at Christchurch on Sunday.

Bangladesh made three changes to the side that lost to Pakistan on Friday, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan returning to the fold. But it did little to alleviate the Tigers' batting woes as they struggled to cope with the New Zealand attack, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.