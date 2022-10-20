Sri Lanka beat Netherlands, reach Super 12's at T20 World Cup

Kusal Mendis blasted a timely half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets as Sri Lanka eased into the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's swashbuckling 79 from 44 drove Sri Lanka to 162 for six on a sunny afternoon at Kardinia Park before the talismanic Hasaranga helped restrict Netherlands to 146 for nine, despite an unbeaten 71 from opener Max O'Dowd.

The win put Sri Lanka top of Group A ahead of second-placed Netherlands, while knocking the winless United Arab Emirates out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka were stunned by Namibia in their first qualifier, but steadied their campaign by thrashing the UAE.

"We knew that when we came to the World Cup we would be the favourites in this group," said captain Dasun Shanaka.