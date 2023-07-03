Post-Ashes beers off as England coach McCullum incensed by Bairstow stumping

With England eventually losing by 43 runs to trail 2-0 in the five-Test series, McCullum made it clear the stumping had strained relations.

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon," McCullum told the BBC.

"We have three Tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus will be."

McCullum added that "the spirit of the game" was vital.

"In the end you've got to live with the decisions you make, and that's life," he said.

"But I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision."

McCullum's comments triggered scorn in Australia, where media noted that the former New Zealand captain once stumped Muttiah Muralitharan in a 2006 Test in Christchurch when the Sri Lankan left his crease to congratulate team mate Kumar Sangakkara for bringing up a century.

McCullum also rolled down the stumps to run out Paul Collingwood at the 2009 Champions Trophy when the England batsman wandered out of his crease, though New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori called Collingwood back.