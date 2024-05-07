Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Saifuddin helps Bangladesh survive Zimbabwe scare to seal T20 series

Zimbabwe needed 21 runs off the last over, but Saifuddin gave away only 11

Saifuddin helps Tigers seal series

Sports Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 May 2024, 07:10 PM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 07:10 PM

Related Stories
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Read More
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More