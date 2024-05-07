Saifuddin helps Bangladesh survive Zimbabwe scare to seal T20 series

Zimbabwe needed 21 runs off the last over, but Saifuddin gave away only 11

Mohammad Saifuddin has fired Bangladesh to a narrow 9-run win over Zimbabwe and seal the Twenty20 home series 3-0 with two matches to spare.

Zimbabwe needed 21 runs off the last over with two wickets remaining in the chase of 166 for a win at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, but Saifuddin gave away only 11.

An inside edge in the first ball of the over helped Saifuddin take Wellington Masakadza (13 off 14) out.

Faraz Akram (34 off 19), who became the real threat, was at the other end.

Tailender Blessing Muzarabani then came to the crease and smashed two consecutive fours.

But Saifuddin managed a dot ball, almost sealing the fate of the match. Muzarabani took one run from the next ball, but Akram could manage only two more from the final delivery.