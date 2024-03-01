Barishal clinch their maiden Bangladesh Premier League crown with clinical win over Comilla

Fortune Barishal have claimed their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title with a clinical six-wicket victory over defending and four-time champions Comilla Victorians.

Mahmudullah (7) and David Miller (8) finished off the chase by taking them to 157 for 4 past Comilla’s 154 with an over in hand at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.