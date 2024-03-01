Barishal clinch their maiden Bangladesh Premier League crown with clinical win over Comilla

Fortune Barishal have claimed their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title with a clinical six-wicket victory over defending and four-time champions Comilla Victorians.
Mahmudullah (7) and David Miller (8) finished off the chase by taking them to 157 for 4 past Comilla’s 154 with an over in hand at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Fans started rejoicing after captain Tamim Iqbal’s (39) partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) gave Barishal a strong start in the chase with a 76-run opening partnership.
Kyle Mayers (46) then fashioned another 59-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (13).
Earlier, Mahidul Islam Ankon (38) top-scored for Comilla, trailed by Andre Russell (27*) and Jaker Ali (20*) after they were sent to bat first.