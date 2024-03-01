Barishal clinch their maiden Bangladesh Premier League crown with clinical win over Comilla

    বাংলা

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2024, 04:46 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 04:46 PM

    Fortune Barishal have claimed their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title with a clinical six-wicket victory over defending and four-time champions Comilla Victorians. 

    Mahmudullah (7) and David Miller (8) finished off the chase by taking them to 157 for 4 past Comilla’s 154 with an over in hand at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

    Fans started rejoicing after captain Tamim Iqbal’s (39) partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) gave Barishal a strong start in the chase with a 76-run opening partnership. 

    Kyle Mayers (46) then fashioned another 59-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (13). 

    Earlier, Mahidul Islam Ankon (38) top-scored for Comilla, trailed by Andre Russell (27*) and Jaker Ali (20*) after they were sent to bat first.

