    বাংলা

    Recovering Afridi to miss Asia Cup, England series

    The left-arm fast bowler is still recovering from a ligament injury in his right knee

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 20 August 2022, 07:44 PM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 07:44 PM

    Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi will miss the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the home series against England as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

    The 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a Test series in Sri Lanka last month, has been advised to take four to six weeks of rest.

    "I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

    "Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

    Afridi has travelled to the Netherlands with the team, who play their third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

    Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign in Dubai with an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India.

    That will be followed by a seven-match Twenty20 home series against England.

    The PCB expects Afridi to return to action in a tri-series in New Zealand in October before heading to Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe
    India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe
    After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161
    South Africa win first Test by innings and 12 runs
    SA trounce England by innings and 12 runs
    The Proteas wrap up the first Test inside three days at Lord's to take the lead in the three-match series
    England remain positive despite late S Africa charge
    England remain positive despite Proteas charge
    Their bowlers led by captain Ben Stokes drag them back into the contest
    Fiery Stokes revives England but S Africa build good lead
    Stokes revives England but S Africa build
    South Africa slipped from 160-2 to 210-6 after a fiery spell from the skipper

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher