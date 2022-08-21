Recovering Afridi to miss Asia Cup, England series

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi will miss the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the home series against England as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a Test series in Sri Lanka last month, has been advised to take four to six weeks of rest.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.