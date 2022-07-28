US Ambassador Haas visits Bangla Trac Cricket Academy

Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh, has paid a courtesy visit to the Bangla Trac Cricket Academy in Rajshahi.
Outfitted in full cricket gear, the top US diplomat in Bangladesh took part in practice sessions with the bat and ball, the academy said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kathryn Stevens, mission director of USAID, Bangladesh accompanied the ambassador. They interacted with the trainees and staff, and encouraged the young talents to keep up the good work.
Abdul Muqtadir, Ashaduzzaman, and Ashraful Islam - the spearheads and directors of Bangla Trac Cricket Academy - and Iqbal Husain, CEO of Bangla Trac Limited, welcomed the guests.
The management of Bangla Trac Cricket Academy honoured the ambassador with a crest followed by a brief presentation by Iqbal.
The ambassador wished the academy success in its future endeavours and toured the entire facility.
The academy was established as a non-profit to bring on young talents who aspire to be professional cricketers.
Taijul Islam, a left-arm spinner for the Bangladesh national team, is one of the academy's standout graduates.