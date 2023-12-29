    বাংলা

    South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second Test against India

    It was a reoccurrence of an old injury as Bavuma chased after a boundary-bound ball on the opening day of the first Test against India

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 07:34 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 07:34 PM

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss next week’s second Test against India after straining his hamstring in the first Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs on day three at Centurion on Thursday.

    It was a reoccurrence of an old injury as Bavuma chased after a boundary-bound ball on the opening day on Tuesday and saw him leave the pitch for scans, which revealed a tear.

    He was unable to bat even when Marco Jansen needed a partner on Thursday to help him reach a maiden Test century. Jansen was stranded on 84 when the ninth wicket went down in South Africa’s first innings of 408.

    Dean Elgar, named man of the match for his 185 runs in Centurion, will lead South Africa in what will be his final Test, having last week announced his international retirement after the two-test series.

    "Temba is not in a great physical state," South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad told reporters. "We felt the potential risk ... he could aggravate (the injury). He will have it assessed in two weeks' time."

    Zubayr Hamza has been added to the squad as cover.

