South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second Test against India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss next week’s second Test against India after straining his hamstring in the first Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs on day three at Centurion on Thursday.

It was a reoccurrence of an old injury as Bavuma chased after a boundary-bound ball on the opening day on Tuesday and saw him leave the pitch for scans, which revealed a tear.

He was unable to bat even when Marco Jansen needed a partner on Thursday to help him reach a maiden Test century. Jansen was stranded on 84 when the ninth wicket went down in South Africa’s first innings of 408.