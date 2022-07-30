Raza, Madhevere power Zimbabwe to 205-3 against Bangladesh in first T20

Zimbabwe have posted a massive 205 for three against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 in Harare thanks to blistering fifties from Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.

Opting to bat first, the hosts were on the attack from the outset and took advantage of some wayward bowling by the Bangladeshi seamers early at the Harare Sporting Club on Saturday.

Raza, who smashed an unbeaten 65 off only 26 deliveries, and Madhevere (67 off 46 balls) forged a blazing 43-ball 91-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter retired hurt in the last over of the innings.