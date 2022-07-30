Raza, Madhevere power Zimbabwe to 205-3 against Bangladesh in first T20

Zimbabwe have posted a massive 205 for three against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 in Harare thanks to blistering fifties from Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.
Opting to bat first, the hosts were on the attack from the outset and took advantage of some wayward bowling by the Bangladeshi seamers early at the Harare Sporting Club on Saturday.
Raza, who smashed an unbeaten 65 off only 26 deliveries, and Madhevere (67 off 46 balls) forged a blazing 43-ball 91-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter retired hurt in the last over of the innings.
The pair clubbed 16 boundaries between them while Raza also bludgeoned four sixes.
The duo had a launching pad provided by Madhevere’s preceding partnership with Sean Williams (33 off 19 balls) as they made 56 off 37 balls for the third wicket.
Bangladesh bowlers failed to make any meaningful dent in the Eagles’ assault. Mustafizur Rahman gave away 50 runs for two wickets while Mosaddek Hossain chipped in with one wicket for 21 runs.
Taskin Ahmed, in particular, was wayward early on, conceding five wides and ultimately going wicketless for 42 runs in his four-over quota.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan is standing captain in his first match after being handed the duty for the T20s in the series as Bangladesh fielded a relatively inexperienced side for the 20-over games.