Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Buttler positive on England's chances despite S Africa loss

Third-placed England have a net run rate close to leaders South Africa who have four points

Buttler positive on England's chances despite loss
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Group B - Australia v England - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 8, 2024 England's Jos Buttler reacts REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 06:28 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 06:28 PM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Govt calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper
Govt calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More