India blow away South Africa to raise hopes of third World Cup triumph

It was meant to be a battle between the two World Cup heavyweights but the manner in which South Africa were blown away by India on Sunday illustrated the gulf between the hosts and the rest of the teams competing at the 2023 tournament.

Three days after they skittled out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs to record a huge 302-run victory over the 1996 World Cup champions, India's batting and bowling were once again on fire at Eden Gardens.

A century from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja spurred the host nation to a 243-run win over South Africa -- their heaviest ever World Cup defeat.

South Africa arrived in Kolkata with high hopes of defeating India considering they had won six of their previous seven matches and also enjoyed the kudos of being the only team to have beaten India when the Asian side last hosted the tournament in 2011.

On that occasion India imploded and lost their last six wickets for 13 runs as South Africa secured a three-wicket win with two balls to spare in a group-stage match in Nagpur.