Smith may lead in Ahmedabad too as Cummins stays home

Steve Smith has no ambition to be Australia's full-time captain again but the 33-year-old may continue to lead them in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins stays put in Sydney.

Cummins returned home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother after Australia had dropped 2-0 behind in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith led their brilliant turnaround in Indore where they beat India by nine wickets inside three days to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

Coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins remained in touch with rest of the squad in India.

"He's obviously dealing with what he's dealing with at home but he's still so invested in this group," McDonald told reporters on Saturday.