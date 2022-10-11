Kuldeep's four hand India series as South Africa fall for 99

Kuldeep Yadav led India's inspired spin bowling display by picking up four wickets to help the hosts skittle South Africa for 99 and set up a seven-wicket win in the deciding third and final one-day international in Delhi on Tuesday.

Opener Shubman Gill fell one run short of a deserved half-century as India knocked off their target in 19.1 overs, completing a 2-1 series victory after going down in the opening ODI of the series in Lucknow.