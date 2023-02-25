Australia's Head relishing recall after being dropped for first Test

Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head said being dropped for the opening Test in India came as a surprise after "robust" conversations with the selectors, and he was ready to play anywhere in the line-up after being recalled.

The 29-year-old aggressive left-hander was left out of the team for the first Test of the four-match series in Nagpur after struggling against spin on the tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

But the move came under fire from former players including Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

"It was something that I didn't expect coming here," Head told reporters in New Delhi. "The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a strong relationship with them.