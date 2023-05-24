West Indies' Thomas suspended for alleged match fixing

West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally suspended for alleged match fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday, charging him with seven counts under its Anti-Corruption code.

The charges against Thomas, who has represented West Indies in all three formats, relate to his conduct while playing in the franchise-based Lanka Premier League, the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"The charges involve contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021," ICC said

"He has also been charged under several other codes, including failing to disclose full details of an approach in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and CPL 2021."