McCullum surprised by talent in England team

Brendon McCullum said he was surprised by the level of talent in the England Test team when he took over as head coach and that he felt "privileged" to be in the position.

Since McCullum took over following the exit of Chris Silverwood, England have won six out of their seven Tests this summer -- including a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

"I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but it's got a lot more than I thought," McCullum told the BBC after England defeated South Africa by nine wickets on Monday to secure a 2-1 series win.