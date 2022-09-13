    বাংলা

    McCullum surprised by talent in England team

    Since McCullum took over following the exit of Chris Silverwood, England have won six out of their seven Tests this summer

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 12:19 PM

    Brendon McCullum said he was surprised by the level of talent in the England Test team when he took over as head coach and that he felt "privileged" to be in the position.

    Since McCullum took over following the exit of Chris Silverwood, England have won six out of their seven Tests this summer -- including a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

    "I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but it's got a lot more than I thought," McCullum told the BBC after England defeated South Africa by nine wickets on Monday to secure a 2-1 series win.

    "I knew these guys were good but they are a lot better than I thought.

    "It is a very privileged position to be in to go and help these guys perform. It has been an absolute thrill.

    "There are still big challenges in the next couple of years but for now it has been a pretty successful summer."

    England captain Ben Stokes said he was excited about the Ashes series against Australia next year, especially after they suffered a 4-0 defeat Down Under in the last edition.

    "When you know you've got an Ashes coming up very soon, it's hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went," said Stokes.

    "... I'm excited by the Ashes next summer, especially with the way in which we're playing."

    Test Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Boucher concerned for Test cricket amid rise of T20 leagues
    Boucher concerned for Test cricket
    Boucher announced on Monday he would step down as coach after the Twenty20 World Cup
    Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year
    Stokes capable to lead England to Ashes win next year: Vaughan
    England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this year was a catalyst behind a leadership change
    'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia
    Warner ready to talk leadership with CA
    Australia have a vacancy as ODI captain after Aaron Finch decided to step down on the back of a poor run of form
    Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss
    Pakistan coach backs Babar, Rizwan after Asia Cup loss
    Babar Azam, currently the second-ranked T20 batsman in the world behind teammate Mohammad Rizwan, managed only 68 runs in six innings

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher