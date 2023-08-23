Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak confirmed alive despite bizarre death rumour

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is confirmed alive by former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga after rumours of his death circulated on the internet, Fox Sports reports.



The cricket world mourned the loss of Streak earlier on Wednesday, but they soon learned that he is well after a post on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, by Olonga.



“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated,” former cricketer Henry Olonga wrote.