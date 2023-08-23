    বাংলা

    Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak confirmed alive despite bizarre death rumour

    News sites, including Fox Sports, followed up reports from former teammates which had suggested Streak had lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is confirmed alive by former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga after rumours of his death circulated on the internet, Fox Sports reports.

    The cricket world mourned the loss of Streak earlier on Wednesday, but they soon learned that he is well after a post on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, by Olonga.

    “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated,” former cricketer Henry Olonga wrote.

    “I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.”

    Olonga was the one who first broke the news of Streak’s demise.

    News sites, including Reuters and Fox Sports, followed up reports attributed to former teammates which had suggested Streak had lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday.

    Streak, one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated sporting figures throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, played in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He scored 4,933 runs and took 455 wickets.

    Post-retirement, Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

    In 2021, he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code. He took "full responsibility" for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.

