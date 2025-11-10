BCB says it will act on sexual harassment allegations only with concrete evidence

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said it will take action over sexual harassment allegations raised by cricketer Jahanara Alam and others only if an internal investigation produces concrete evidence.

It issued a guarded response, acknowledging the seriousness of the matter but cautioning against premature judgment.

Speaking to the media after the opening session of the Bangladesh Cricket Conference on Sunday, BCB President Aminul Islam and Director Amzad Hossain outlined the board’s stance amid growing controversy.

A three-member investigation committee was appointed on Saturday night, two days after Jahanara publicly made her allegations. The committee is tasked with a thorough probe into the claims.

Given that some allegations involve prominent figures in Bangladesh cricket, the scope for independent investigation has drawn attention. Amzad, however, emphasised that the committee would conduct its work impartially and without external influence.

“As you all know, a video interview was released on social media about 72 hours ago. It moved us and made us shiver. After reviewing the video, (we have) formed a three-member investigation committee. A retired Appellate Division judge is leading the committee,” said Amzad.