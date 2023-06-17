Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England

It seems slow and steady can still deliver in Test cricket for England as, with all eyes on other free-scoring batters in the Ashes series opener on Friday, a more traditional Joe Root came to his side's rescue once more.

Questions were raised over whether a thrill-seeking England that had previously amassed 11 wins in 13 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum could continue with their attack-minded approach in an Ashes series against Australia.

Zak Crawley's four off the very first ball was a signal of intent, with the runs continuing to flow. Even Australia, it seemed for much of the morning session at Edgbaston, could not tame "Bazball".

However, the wickets also tumbled, with England in trouble on 175-6, as attacking players scored, and departed, quickly.

This is Test cricket after all, and sometimes a cool head is still needed. Step forward someone familiar with standing firm when it matters, at all levels of the game.