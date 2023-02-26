Handscomb says Australia can deal with absence of Cummins, Warner

Australia's Peter Handscomb believes the absence of captain Pat Cummins and batter David Warner will make life tougher when they face India in the third Test starting in Indore on Wednesday but the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc was "exciting".

Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney after Australia crashed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

Warner also flew back after suffering a fracture to his elbow and a concussion in the second Test in New Delhi, but all-rounder Green is fit again after shaking off a finger injury. Starc, who also suffered a finger injury, is set to return to action as well.