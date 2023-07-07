What triggered Tamim’s shock retirement? ‘Undue pressure’ pushed him to the breaking point

Tamim Iqbal’s retirement from international cricket amid a home series against Afghanistan has shocked fans across Bangladesh, but it did not surprise some who knew what he had been going through.

And after the One-Day International captain called a press conference late on Wednesday night, others who watched him become Bangladesh’s highest scorer in limited overs cricket only from the stands or on TV were certain what he was going to say.

Injuries have blighted the back end of Tamim's career, forcing him to opt out of the series against India in December last year. Lingering pain and discomfort in his lower back also saw him miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month.

On the eve of the first ODI against the Afghans, Tamim revealed that he was not at full match fitness and would assess the situation after the game.